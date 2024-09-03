Skip to main content
Ch.23 Lipids
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 23, Problem 13a

Identify the products formed by complete hydrolysis of all ester bonds in (a) the phosphatidylcholine on page 726.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of phosphatidylcholine: It is a type of phospholipid composed of a glycerol backbone, two fatty acid chains attached via ester bonds, a phosphate group, and a choline group attached to the phosphate.
Recognize that hydrolysis of ester bonds involves breaking the bond between the oxygen atom of the ester group and the carbon atom of the carbonyl group, using water as a reactant.
Identify the ester bonds in phosphatidylcholine: (1) Two ester bonds between the glycerol backbone and the fatty acid chains, and (2) one ester bond between the glycerol backbone and the phosphate group.
Determine the products of hydrolysis: (1) The two fatty acid chains will be released as free fatty acids, (2) the glycerol backbone will be released as glycerol, and (3) the phosphate group will be released as a phosphate ion, which remains attached to the choline group as phosphocholine.
Summarize the products: The complete hydrolysis of phosphatidylcholine will yield two free fatty acids, glycerol, and phosphocholine (a combination of phosphate and choline).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ester Bonds

Ester bonds are chemical linkages formed between an alcohol and a carboxylic acid, resulting in the release of water. In the context of phospholipids like phosphatidylcholine, these bonds connect fatty acid chains to a glycerol backbone. Complete hydrolysis of ester bonds involves breaking these linkages, which is essential for understanding the products formed during the reaction.
Phosphatidylcholine Structure

Phosphatidylcholine is a type of phospholipid that consists of a glycerol backbone, two fatty acid chains, and a phosphate group attached to a choline molecule. This structure is crucial for cell membrane integrity and function. Understanding its composition helps in predicting the products of hydrolysis, which will include glycerol, fatty acids, and choline.
Complete Hydrolysis

Complete hydrolysis refers to the process of breaking down a compound into its constituent parts by the addition of water. In the case of phosphatidylcholine, this means fully breaking down all ester bonds to yield free fatty acids, glycerol, and choline. This concept is vital for determining the end products of the hydrolysis reaction.
