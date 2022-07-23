Skip to main content
Ch.23 Lipids
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.23 LipidsProblem 52c
Chapter 23, Problem 52c

Dietary guidelines suggest we limit our intake of butter due to the cholesterol content and substitute oils or margarine. The following table shows the major fatty acid distribution for a typical stick of margarine and also for butter. Values are percentages.
Table comparing fatty acid distribution percentages in margarine and butter, highlighting myristic, palmitic, stearic, oleic, and linoleic acids.
c. Which is likely to contain fewer trans-fatty acids

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: Trans-fatty acids are unsaturated fats that have been chemically altered through a process called hydrogenation. They are often found in processed foods and can increase the risk of heart disease. Margarine, especially older formulations, is known to sometimes contain trans fats due to partial hydrogenation of vegetable oils.
Examine the table provided in the problem (not shown here). Look for any mention of trans-fatty acids or clues about the type of fatty acids present in margarine and butter. If the table lists 'trans fats' explicitly, compare the percentages directly.
If the table does not explicitly list trans fats, consider the source of the fats. Butter is a natural product derived from animal fat and typically contains little to no trans fats unless processed. Margarine, on the other hand, is made from vegetable oils that may undergo hydrogenation, potentially introducing trans fats.
Consider modern dietary trends: Many modern margarines are now formulated to be trans-fat-free due to health concerns. If the table specifies that the margarine is 'trans-fat-free' or uses terms like 'non-hydrogenated,' it is likely to contain fewer trans-fatty acids than butter.
Conclude based on the data: If the table or problem provides specific information about the trans-fat content, use that to determine which product contains fewer trans-fatty acids. If no explicit data is given, rely on the general knowledge that modern margarines are often designed to minimize or eliminate trans fats, making them likely to contain fewer trans-fatty acids than butter.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trans-Fatty Acids

Trans-fatty acids are a type of unsaturated fat that can be harmful to health. They are often created during the hydrogenation process, which solidifies liquid oils. These fats can raise LDL (bad cholesterol) levels while lowering HDL (good cholesterol), increasing the risk of heart disease. Understanding the presence of trans-fats in margarine versus butter is crucial for making healthier dietary choices.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:26
Fatty Acids Concept 2

Fatty Acid Composition

Fatty acid composition refers to the types and proportions of fatty acids present in a food product. Different fats, such as saturated, monounsaturated, and polyunsaturated fats, have varying effects on health. Margarine typically contains more unsaturated fats compared to butter, which is higher in saturated fats. Analyzing the fatty acid distribution helps determine the health implications of each option.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:00
Fatty Acids Concept 1

Dietary Guidelines

Dietary guidelines are recommendations designed to promote health and reduce the risk of chronic diseases. They often advise limiting saturated fats and trans fats while encouraging the consumption of healthier fats, such as those found in oils. Understanding these guidelines is essential for making informed choices about fat consumption, particularly when comparing butter and margarine.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:27
Lipoproteins for Transport Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the structure of the product you would obtain on complete hydrogenation of the triacylglycerol in Problem 23.49. What is its name? Does it have a higher or lower melting temperature than the original triacylglycerol?

1152
views
Textbook Question

Tell how many different products you would obtain on hydrogenation of the triacylglycerol in Problem 23.49 if:

a. One double bond was converted to a single bond

b. Two double bonds were converted to single bonds

c. Three double bonds were converted to single bonds

d. All four double bonds were converted to single bonds

1116
views
Textbook Question

Dietary guidelines suggest we limit our intake of butter due to the cholesterol content and substitute oils or margarine. The following table shows the major fatty acid distribution for a typical stick of margarine and also for butter. Values are percentages.

a. Which contains more monounsaturated fatty acids?

654
views
Textbook Question

Why are glycerophospholipids more soluble in water than triacylglycerols?

1287
views
Textbook Question

Show the structure of a cerebroside made up of D-galactose, sphingosine, and myristic acid.

800
views
Textbook Question

Draw the structure of a glycerophospholipid that contains palmitic acid, oleic acid, and the phosphate bonded to propanolamine.

882
views