Identify the products formed by complete hydrolysis of all ester bonds in (a) the phosphatidylcholine on page 726.
Draw the structure of the glycerophospholipid that contains a stearic acid acyl group, an oleic acid acyl group, and a phosphate bonded to ethanolamine.
Identify the products formed by complete hydrolysis of all ester bonds in (b) the sphingomyelin in Figure 23.5.
Draw the structure of the sphingomyelin that contains a myristic acid acyl group. Identify the hydrophilic head group and the hydrophobic tails in this molecule.
Which of the following terms apply to the compound shown below? (Hint: Look at the functional groups and the bonds involved to begin analyzing the compound part by part in comparison to the lipids discussed in this chapter.)
a. A phospholipid
e. A lipid
e. A lipid
As noted earlier (Section 22.3), he first step in glycolysis, which occurs within cells, is phosphorylation of glucose to glucose 6-phosphate. Why does this step prevent passive diffusion of glucose back out of the cell?