Hydrophilic and Hydrophobic Regions

In sphingomyelin, the hydrophilic head group is the phosphocholine moiety, which interacts favorably with water due to its polar nature. Conversely, the hydrophobic tails consist of the sphingosine and myristic acid components, which repel water and are oriented away from the aqueous environment. This amphipathic nature is essential for the formation of biological membranes.