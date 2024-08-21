Write the complete equation for the hydrolysis of a triacylglycerol in which the fatty acids are two molecules of stearic acid and one of oleic acid.
Draw the structure of the sphingomyelin that contains a myristic acid acyl group. Identify the hydrophilic head group and the hydrophobic tails in this molecule.
Identify the products formed by complete hydrolysis of all ester bonds in (a) the phosphatidylcholine on page 726.
Identify the products formed by complete hydrolysis of all ester bonds in (b) the sphingomyelin in Figure 23.5.
Draw the structure of the glycerophospholipid that contains a stearic acid acyl group, an oleic acid acyl group, and a phosphate bonded to ethanolamine.
Which of the following terms apply to the compound shown below? (Hint: Look at the functional groups and the bonds involved to begin analyzing the compound part by part in comparison to the lipids discussed in this chapter.)
a. A phospholipid
e. A lipid