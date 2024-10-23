Textbook Question
Identify the component parts of each saponifiable lipid listed in Problem 23.76.
a. Progesterone
b. Glyceryl trioleate
c. A sphingomyelin
d. Prostaglandin
e. A cerebroside
f. A lecithin
Draw the structure of a triacylglycerol made from two molecules of myristic acid and one molecule of linolenic acid.
Draw cholesterol acetate. Is this molecule saponifiable? Explain.
The concentration of cholesterol in the blood serum of a normal adult is approximately 200 mg/dL. How many grams of cholesterol does a person with a blood volume of 5.75 L have circulating in his or her blood? (You may need to review Chapter 1.)