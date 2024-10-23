Molar Mass

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is a critical factor in stoichiometric calculations, as it allows for the conversion between the mass of a substance and the number of moles. In this question, the average molar mass of soybean oil is given, which is necessary for determining the moles of oil present and subsequently calculating the required grams of NaOH.