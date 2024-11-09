Triacylglycerol Structure

Triacylglycerols, also known as triglycerides, are lipids composed of three fatty acid molecules esterified to a glycerol backbone. The structure is characterized by the presence of a glycerol molecule, which has three hydroxyl (-OH) groups, each linked to a fatty acid via an ester bond. This configuration allows for the storage of energy in adipose tissue and plays a crucial role in metabolism.