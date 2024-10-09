Which of these fatty acids has the lower melting point? Explain why.
a. Linoleic acid
b. Stearic acid
Which of these fatty acids has the lower melting point? Explain why.
a. Linoleic acid
b. Stearic acid
Which of these fatty acids has the higher melting point? Explain why.
a. Linolenic acid
b. Stearic acid
Draw the structure of glyceryl trilaurate, which is made from glycerol and three lauric acid molecules.
Is the reaction shown here esterification, hydrogenation, hydrolysis, saponification, or substitution?
Draw the structures of all products you would obtain by saponification of the following lipid with aqueous KOH. What are the names of the products?
Draw the structure of the product you would obtain on complete hydrogenation of the triacylglycerol in Problem 23.49. What is its name? Does it have a higher or lower melting temperature than the original triacylglycerol?