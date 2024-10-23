Textbook Question
Are the carbon–carbon double bonds in naturally occurring fatty acids primarily cis or trans?
Which of these fatty acids has the lower melting point? Explain why.
a. Linoleic acid
b. Stearic acid
Which of these fatty acids has the higher melting point? Explain why.
a. Linolenic acid
b. Stearic acid
There are two isomeric triacylglycerol molecules whose components are glycerol, one palmitic acid unit, and two stearic acid units. Draw the structures of both, and explain how they differ.
Is the reaction shown here esterification, hydrogenation, hydrolysis, saponification, or substitution?
Draw the structures of all products you would obtain by saponification of the following lipid with aqueous KOH. What are the names of the products?