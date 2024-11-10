Skip to main content
Ch.24 Lipid Metabolism
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.24 Lipid MetabolismProblem 14
Chapter 24, Problem 14

One strategy used in many different biochemical pathways is an initial investment of energy early on and a large payoff in energy at the end of the pathway. How is this strategy utilized in the catabolism of fats?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of catabolism: Catabolism is the breakdown of larger molecules into smaller ones, releasing energy in the process. In the case of fats, this involves breaking down triglycerides into glycerol and fatty acids, which are further processed to release energy.
Step 1: Initial energy investment: During fat catabolism, fatty acids undergo a process called beta-oxidation. Before beta-oxidation can occur, fatty acids must be activated. This activation requires an initial investment of energy in the form of ATP, which is used to convert the fatty acid into acyl-CoA.
Step 2: Beta-oxidation process: Once activated, the fatty acyl-CoA enters the beta-oxidation cycle. In this cycle, the fatty acid is broken down into two-carbon units in the form of acetyl-CoA. Each cycle of beta-oxidation generates reduced coenzymes (NADH and FADH2), which store energy.
Step 3: Large energy payoff: The acetyl-CoA produced during beta-oxidation enters the citric acid cycle (Krebs cycle), where it is further oxidized to produce more NADH and FADH2. These reduced coenzymes then donate electrons to the electron transport chain, leading to the production of a large amount of ATP through oxidative phosphorylation.
Step 4: Summary of the strategy: The initial investment of ATP to activate fatty acids is relatively small compared to the large energy payoff obtained from the complete oxidation of fatty acids. This strategy ensures that the energy yield from fat catabolism is highly efficient and maximized.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Catabolism

Catabolism refers to the metabolic process where complex molecules are broken down into simpler ones, releasing energy in the process. In the context of fats, catabolism involves the breakdown of triglycerides into glycerol and fatty acids, which can then be further oxidized to produce ATP, the energy currency of the cell.
Energy Investment Phase

The energy investment phase is the initial stage of a metabolic pathway where energy is consumed to activate the substrate for subsequent reactions. In fat catabolism, this phase includes the activation of fatty acids, which requires ATP to form acyl-CoA, setting the stage for their breakdown and energy release in later steps.
Beta-Oxidation

Beta-oxidation is the metabolic process by which fatty acids are broken down in the mitochondria to generate acetyl-CoA, NADH, and FADH2. This process involves multiple cycles of oxidation and cleavage, ultimately leading to a significant release of energy, illustrating the strategy of an initial energy investment followed by a large energy payoff.
