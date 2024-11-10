Skip to main content
Ch.24 Lipid Metabolism
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry 8th Edition Fundamentals of GOB
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.24 Lipid MetabolismProblem 19
Chapter 24, Problem 19

Why do lipids make you feel full for a long time after a meal?

1
Lipids are a type of macronutrient that provide a high amount of energy per gram (9 kcal/g), which is more than carbohydrates (4 kcal/g) or proteins (4 kcal/g). This high energy density means they take longer to metabolize, contributing to a prolonged feeling of fullness.
Lipids are digested more slowly than carbohydrates and proteins because they require emulsification by bile salts in the small intestine before enzymes like lipase can break them down. This slower digestion rate delays gastric emptying, keeping food in the stomach longer and promoting satiety.
The digestion of lipids triggers the release of hormones such as cholecystokinin (CCK) and peptide YY (PYY). These hormones signal the brain to reduce appetite and increase the sensation of fullness.
Lipids are hydrophobic molecules, which means they form micelles during digestion. This process takes time and further contributes to the slower absorption and prolonged satiety effect.
The slower digestion and absorption of lipids, combined with their hormonal effects, make them effective at providing a sustained feeling of fullness after a meal.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lipid Digestion and Absorption

Lipids, or fats, undergo a complex digestion process that begins in the stomach and continues in the small intestine. They are emulsified by bile salts, allowing enzymes like lipase to break them down into fatty acids and glycerol. This slow digestion process contributes to a prolonged feeling of fullness, as fats take longer to break down compared to carbohydrates and proteins.
Hormonal Regulation of Satiety

The consumption of lipids triggers the release of hormones such as cholecystokinin (CCK) and peptide YY (PYY), which signal satiety to the brain. These hormones help regulate appetite and promote a feeling of fullness, making it less likely for individuals to feel hungry soon after a meal that is high in fats.
Caloric Density of Lipids

Lipids are more calorie-dense than carbohydrates and proteins, providing about 9 calories per gram compared to 4 calories per gram for the latter two. This high caloric density means that even small amounts of fat can significantly contribute to energy intake, leading to a greater sense of fullness and satisfaction after meals.
