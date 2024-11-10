What is the purpose of bile acids in lipid digestion?

Textbook Question
One strategy used in many different biochemical pathways is an initial investment of energy early on and a large payoff in energy at the end of the pathway. How is this strategy utilized in the catabolism of fats?
Compare the differences between β oxidation and fatty acid synthesis (lipogenesis). Are these pathways the reverse of each other?
Why do lipids make you feel full for a long time after a meal?
Write the equation for the hydrolysis of a triacylglycerol composed of stearic acid, oleic acid, and linoleic acid by pancreatic lipase.
What is the origin of the triacylglycerols transported by very low-density lipoproteins?
How is cholesterol transported around the body? When it leaves the liver, what is its destination and use?