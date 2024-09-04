Identify each lipoprotein described here as either chylomicron, HDL, LDL, or VLDL.
a. Which lipoprotein has the lowest density? Why?
d. Which lipoprotein contains “bad cholesterol” from a vascular disease risk standpoint?
One strategy used in many different biochemical pathways is an initial investment of energy early on and a large payoff in energy at the end of the pathway. How is this strategy utilized in the catabolism of fats?
Why do lipids make you feel full for a long time after a meal?
What is the purpose of bile acids in lipid digestion?
Write the equation for the hydrolysis of a triacylglycerol composed of stearic acid, oleic acid, and linoleic acid by pancreatic lipase.