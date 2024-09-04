Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.24 Lipid Metabolism
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.24 Lipid MetabolismProblem 18
Chapter 24, Problem 18

Compare the differences between β oxidation and fatty acid synthesis (lipogenesis). Are these pathways the reverse of each other?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the two processes: ß oxidation is the catabolic pathway where fatty acids are broken down to generate acetyl-CoA, NADH, and FADH2, while fatty acid synthesis (lipogenesis) is the anabolic pathway where acetyl-CoA is used to build fatty acids.
Compare the locations: ß oxidation occurs in the mitochondria, whereas fatty acid synthesis takes place in the cytoplasm. This spatial separation ensures that the two processes do not interfere with each other.
Analyze the cofactors involved: ß oxidation uses NAD+ and FAD as electron acceptors, while fatty acid synthesis uses NADPH as an electron donor. This difference highlights the distinct energy requirements of the two pathways.
Examine the enzymes and intermediates: ß oxidation involves enzymes like acyl-CoA dehydrogenase and produces intermediates such as acetyl-CoA. Fatty acid synthesis, on the other hand, involves enzymes like acetyl-CoA carboxylase and fatty acid synthase, and uses malonyl-CoA as a key intermediate.
Conclude whether they are reverse processes: While ß oxidation and fatty acid synthesis are related, they are not direct reverses of each other. They involve different enzymes, cofactors, intermediates, and occur in separate cellular compartments, making them distinct but complementary metabolic pathways.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Beta Oxidation

Beta oxidation is the metabolic process by which fatty acids are broken down in the mitochondria to generate acetyl-CoA, which can then enter the citric acid cycle for energy production. This process involves the sequential removal of two-carbon units from the fatty acid chain, producing NADH and FADH2, which are used in the electron transport chain to produce ATP.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:26
Beta Decay Example 1

Fatty Acid Synthesis (Lipogenesis)

Fatty acid synthesis, or lipogenesis, is the anabolic process of creating fatty acids from acetyl-CoA and malonyl-CoA, primarily occurring in the cytoplasm. This process involves the enzyme fatty acid synthase and requires energy in the form of ATP and reducing power from NADPH, ultimately leading to the formation of long-chain fatty acids for storage or membrane synthesis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:00
Fatty Acids Concept 1

Pathway Reversibility

While beta oxidation and fatty acid synthesis involve the same substrates (acetyl-CoA) and products (fatty acids), they are not simple reverses of each other. Each pathway is regulated by different enzymes and occurs in different cellular compartments, with distinct energy requirements and regulatory mechanisms, reflecting the cell's metabolic state and energy needs.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:13
Energy Production In Biochemical Pathways Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify each lipoprotein described here as either chylomicron, HDL, LDL, or VLDL.

a. Which lipoprotein has the lowest density? Why?

1391
views
Textbook Question

Identify each lipoprotein described here as either chylomicron, HDL, LDL, or VLDL.

d. Which lipoprotein contains “bad cholesterol” from a vascular disease risk standpoint?

1144
views
Textbook Question

One strategy used in many different biochemical pathways is an initial investment of energy early on and a large payoff in energy at the end of the pathway. How is this strategy utilized in the catabolism of fats?

586
views
Textbook Question

Why do lipids make you feel full for a long time after a meal?

631
views
Textbook Question

What is the purpose of bile acids in lipid digestion?

1426
views
Textbook Question

Write the equation for the hydrolysis of a triacylglycerol composed of stearic acid, oleic acid, and linoleic acid by pancreatic lipase.

557
views