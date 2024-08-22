Textbook Question
Why is the stepwise oxidation of fatty acids called β oxidation?
How many moles of ATP are produced by the complete oxidation of 1 mol of myristic acid?
Arrange these following four molecules in increasing order of their biological energy content (per mole):
a. Sucrose
b. Myristic acid, CH3(CH2)12COOH
c. Glucose
d. Capric acid, CH3(CH2)8COOH
Write the equation for the final step in the catabolism of any fatty acid with an even number of carbons.
How many molecules of acetyl-CoA result from complete catabolism of the following compounds?
a. Myristic acid, CH3(CH2)12COOH
What causes acetone to be present in the breath of someone with uncontrolled diabetes?