Final Step of Fatty Acid Catabolism

The final step in the catabolism of an even-numbered fatty acid involves the conversion of the last two-carbon fragment into acetyl-CoA. This occurs after multiple rounds of beta-oxidation, where the fatty acid is progressively shortened. The equation for this final step can be represented as: CnH2nO2 + CoA → n/2 Acetyl-CoA, where 'n' is the number of carbons in the original fatty acid. This acetyl-CoA can then enter the citric acid cycle for further energy production.