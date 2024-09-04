Textbook Question
How many moles of ATP are produced by the complete oxidation of 1 mol of myristic acid?
891
views
How many moles of ATP are produced by the complete oxidation of 1 mol of myristic acid?
Arrange these following four molecules in increasing order of their biological energy content (per mole):
a. Sucrose
b. Myristic acid, CH3(CH2)12COOH
c. Glucose
d. Capric acid, CH3(CH2)8COOH
Show the products of each step in the fatty acid oxidation of hexanoic acid.
a.
How many molecules of acetyl-CoA result from complete catabolism of the following compounds?
a. Myristic acid, CH3(CH2)12COOH
What causes acetone to be present in the breath of someone with uncontrolled diabetes?
Name the starting material for fatty acid synthesis.