Show the products of each step in the fatty acid oxidation of hexanoic acid.
a.
Write the equation for the final step in the catabolism of any fatty acid with an even number of carbons.
How many molecules of acetyl-CoA result from complete catabolism of the following compounds?
a. Myristic acid, CH3(CH2)12COOH
Name the starting material for fatty acid synthesis.
How many rounds of the lipogenesis cycle are needed to synthesize stearic acid, C17H35COOH?
Consuming too many carbohydrates causes deposition of fats in adipose tissue. How does this happen?