Ch.24 Lipid Metabolism
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 24, Problem 58
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.24 Lipid MetabolismProblem 58
Chapter 24, Problem 58

Name the starting material for fatty acid synthesis.

1
Understand that fatty acid synthesis is the process by which fatty acids are created in the body, primarily in the cytoplasm of cells.
Recall that the starting material for fatty acid synthesis is a molecule that provides the carbon atoms needed to build the fatty acid chain.
Identify that acetyl-CoA (acetyl coenzyme A) is the primary starting material for fatty acid synthesis. It is a two-carbon molecule that serves as the building block for the fatty acid chain.
Note that acetyl-CoA is typically derived from the breakdown of carbohydrates, fats, or proteins through metabolic pathways such as glycolysis and the citric acid cycle.
Recognize that acetyl-CoA is converted into malonyl-CoA by the enzyme acetyl-CoA carboxylase, which is the first committed step in fatty acid synthesis.

Acetyl-CoA

Acetyl-CoA is the primary building block for fatty acid synthesis. It is derived from the breakdown of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins, and serves as a two-carbon donor in the elongation of fatty acid chains. The conversion of Acetyl-CoA into fatty acids occurs in the cytoplasm, primarily through the action of the fatty acid synthase complex.
Fatty Acid Synthase

Fatty Acid Synthase is a multi-enzyme complex that catalyzes the synthesis of fatty acids from Acetyl-CoA and malonyl-CoA. This enzyme facilitates a series of reactions that elongate the fatty acid chain, adding two carbon units at a time. Understanding the role of this enzyme is crucial for grasping how fatty acids are constructed in the body.
Malonyl-CoA

Malonyl-CoA is another key substrate in fatty acid synthesis, formed from Acetyl-CoA by the enzyme acetyl-CoA carboxylase. It provides the additional carbon units needed for chain elongation during fatty acid synthesis. The balance between Acetyl-CoA and Malonyl-CoA levels is critical for regulating lipid metabolism and energy storage.
