Chapter 25, Problem 40

Diet soft drinks that are sweetened with aspartame carry a warning label for phenylketonurics. Why?

Phenylketonuria (PKU) is a genetic disorder in which individuals lack the enzyme phenylalanine hydroxylase, which is necessary to metabolize the amino acid phenylalanine into tyrosine.
Aspartame, a common artificial sweetener used in diet soft drinks, is a dipeptide made of aspartic acid and phenylalanine. When aspartame is metabolized in the body, it releases phenylalanine.
For individuals with PKU, consuming phenylalanine can lead to a dangerous buildup of this amino acid in the blood, as their bodies cannot process it effectively.
High levels of phenylalanine in the blood can cause severe health issues, including intellectual disabilities, developmental delays, and other neurological problems.
To protect individuals with PKU, diet soft drinks containing aspartame are required to carry a warning label, alerting phenylketonurics to the presence of phenylalanine in the product.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aspartame

Aspartame is a low-calorie artificial sweetener commonly used in diet soft drinks and other sugar-free products. It is composed of two amino acids, phenylalanine and aspartic acid. While it is generally recognized as safe for the majority of the population, it can pose health risks for individuals with certain metabolic disorders.
Phenylketonuria (PKU)

Phenylketonuria (PKU) is a rare genetic disorder that results in the inability to metabolize phenylalanine, an amino acid found in aspartame. If phenylalanine accumulates in the body, it can lead to serious health issues, including intellectual disabilities and neurological problems. Individuals with PKU must adhere to a strict diet low in phenylalanine to avoid these complications.

Warning Labels

Warning labels on products containing aspartame are mandated to inform consumers, particularly those with PKU, about the presence of phenylalanine. These labels serve as a precautionary measure to prevent accidental consumption by individuals who are sensitive to this amino acid, ensuring their safety and well-being.
