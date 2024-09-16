Textbook Question
Why does the body convert NH4+ to urea for excretion?
From what two amino acids do the nitrogens in urea arise?
If you were diagnosed as having a diet low in lysine, what foods might you include in your diet to alleviate this problem?
Which of the following biomolecules contain nitrogen?
a. Glycogen
b. Nitric oxide
c. Collagen
d. Epinephrine
e. Stearic acid
f. Fructose
Name the four compounds within the citric acid cycle that the carbon skeletons of the glucogenic amino acid enter as.
Can an amino acid be both glucogenic and ketogenic? Explain why or why not.