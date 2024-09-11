Textbook Question
What other product is formed in oxidative deamination besides an ⍺-keto acid?
Why does the body convert NH4+ to urea for excretion?
From what two amino acids do the nitrogens in urea arise?
<IMAGE>
Diet soft drinks that are sweetened with aspartame carry a warning label for phenylketonurics. Why?
Which of the following biomolecules contain nitrogen?
a. Glycogen
b. Nitric oxide
c. Collagen
d. Epinephrine
e. Stearic acid
f. Fructose
Name the four compounds within the citric acid cycle that the carbon skeletons of the glucogenic amino acid enter as.