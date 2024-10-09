Skip to main content
Ch.25 Protein and Amino Acid Metabolism
Chapter 25, Problem 41

Which of the following biomolecules contain nitrogen?
a. Glycogen
b. Nitric oxide
c. Collagen
d. Epinephrine
e. Stearic acid
f. Fructose

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that nitrogen is a key element found in certain biomolecules, particularly those that include amino groups (-NH2), amines, or nitrogen-containing functional groups. Examples include proteins, nucleic acids, and some small molecules like neurotransmitters.
Step 2: Analyze each biomolecule listed in the problem: a. Glycogen is a polysaccharide made of glucose units and does not contain nitrogen. b. Nitric oxide (NO) is a small molecule that contains nitrogen. c. Collagen is a protein, which is made of amino acids, and amino acids contain nitrogen in their structure. d. Epinephrine is a neurotransmitter that contains an amine group, so it includes nitrogen. e. Stearic acid is a fatty acid and does not contain nitrogen. f. Fructose is a monosaccharide (sugar) and does not contain nitrogen.
Step 3: Identify the biomolecules from the list that contain nitrogen based on their chemical composition. These are nitric oxide (b), collagen (c), and epinephrine (d).
Step 4: Exclude the biomolecules that do not contain nitrogen, which are glycogen (a), stearic acid (e), and fructose (f).
Step 5: Conclude that the biomolecules containing nitrogen are nitric oxide (b), collagen (c), and epinephrine (d).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Biomolecules

Biomolecules are organic molecules that are essential for life, including carbohydrates, proteins, lipids, and nucleic acids. Each type of biomolecule has distinct functions and structures, and they are composed of various elements, including carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, and phosphorus. Understanding the classification and roles of these biomolecules is crucial for identifying which ones contain nitrogen.
Nitrogen in Biomolecules

Nitrogen is a key element found in several biomolecules, particularly in amino acids, nucleotides, and certain hormones. Proteins, such as collagen, and nucleic acids, like DNA and RNA, contain nitrogen in their structures. Recognizing which biomolecules incorporate nitrogen helps in determining their biological functions and significance in metabolic processes.
Chemical Structure and Composition

The chemical structure and composition of biomolecules dictate their properties and functions. For example, the presence of nitrogen in amino acids contributes to the formation of proteins, while its absence in carbohydrates like glycogen and fructose indicates different roles. Analyzing the molecular structure allows for a better understanding of how these biomolecules interact and function within biological systems.
