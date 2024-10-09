Textbook Question
From what two amino acids do the nitrogens in urea arise?
<IMAGE>
490
views
From what two amino acids do the nitrogens in urea arise?
<IMAGE>
If you were diagnosed as having a diet low in lysine, what foods might you include in your diet to alleviate this problem?
Diet soft drinks that are sweetened with aspartame carry a warning label for phenylketonurics. Why?
Name the four compounds within the citric acid cycle that the carbon skeletons of the glucogenic amino acid enter as.
Can an amino acid be both glucogenic and ketogenic? Explain why or why not.
The pancreatic proteases are synthesized and stored as zymogens. They are activated after the pancreatic juices enter the small intestine. Why is it essential that these enzymes be synthesized and stored in their inactive forms?