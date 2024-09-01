Why does the body convert NH4+ to urea for excretion?

Textbook Question
In general, how does oxidative deamination differ from transamination?
Write the structure of the ⍺-keto acid produced by oxidative deamination of the following amino acids:
<IMAGE>
a. Leucine
What other product is formed in oxidative deamination besides an ⍺-keto acid?
From what two amino acids do the nitrogens in urea arise?
<IMAGE>
If you were diagnosed as having a diet low in lysine, what foods might you include in your diet to alleviate this problem?
Diet soft drinks that are sweetened with aspartame carry a warning label for phenylketonurics. Why?