Write the structure of the ⍺-keto acid produced by oxidative deamination of the following amino acids:
<IMAGE>
a. Leucine
What other product is formed in oxidative deamination besides an ⍺-keto acid?
Why does the body convert NH4+ to urea for excretion?
If you were diagnosed as having a diet low in lysine, what foods might you include in your diet to alleviate this problem?
Diet soft drinks that are sweetened with aspartame carry a warning label for phenylketonurics. Why?
Which of the following biomolecules contain nitrogen?
a. Glycogen
b. Nitric oxide
c. Collagen
d. Epinephrine
e. Stearic acid
f. Fructose