Textbook Question
What is the structure of the ⍺-keto acid formed from transamination of the following amino acids?
a. Glutamic acid
683
views
What is the structure of the ⍺-keto acid formed from transamination of the following amino acids?
a. Glutamic acid
In general, how does oxidative deamination differ from transamination?
Write the structure of the ⍺-keto acid produced by oxidative deamination of the following amino acids:
<IMAGE>
a. Leucine
Why does the body convert NH4+ to urea for excretion?
From what two amino acids do the nitrogens in urea arise?
<IMAGE>
If you were diagnosed as having a diet low in lysine, what foods might you include in your diet to alleviate this problem?