Ch.25 Protein and Amino Acid Metabolism
Chapter 25, Problem 28

What other product is formed in oxidative deamination besides an ⍺-keto acid?

Oxidative deamination is a biochemical process where an amino group is removed from an amino acid, resulting in the formation of an α-keto acid and another product.
The amino group (−NH₂) removed from the amino acid is converted into ammonia (NH₃) during the reaction.
Ammonia (NH₃) is the other product formed in oxidative deamination besides the α-keto acid.
This process is catalyzed by enzymes such as glutamate dehydrogenase, which facilitates the removal of the amino group and the oxidation of the amino acid.
The ammonia produced can then enter the urea cycle in the liver, where it is converted into urea for safe excretion from the body.

Oxidative Deamination

Oxidative deamination is a biochemical process where an amino group is removed from an amino acid, resulting in the formation of an α-keto acid. This reaction typically involves the enzyme glutamate dehydrogenase and is crucial for amino acid catabolism, allowing the body to utilize amino acids for energy or convert them into glucose.

α-Keto Acid

An α-keto acid is a type of organic acid that contains a carbonyl group (C=O) adjacent to a carboxylic acid group (–COOH). In the context of oxidative deamination, the α-keto acid produced serves as an important intermediate in various metabolic pathways, including the Krebs cycle, where it can be further oxidized for energy production.
Ammonia Production

During oxidative deamination, in addition to forming an α-keto acid, ammonia (NH3) is also produced as a byproduct. This ammonia is toxic in high concentrations and is typically converted to urea in the liver through the urea cycle, allowing for safe excretion from the body. Understanding this process is essential for grasping nitrogen metabolism.
