Ch.25 Protein and Amino Acid Metabolism
Chapter 25, Problem 27a

Write the structure of the ⍺-keto acid produced by oxidative deamination of the following amino acids:
<IMAGE>
a. Leucine

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the amino acid structure of leucine. Leucine is a branched-chain amino acid with the structure: NH₂-CH(CH₂CH(CH₃)₂)-COOH.
Understand the process of oxidative deamination. This reaction removes the amino group (-NH₂) from the amino acid, converting it into a keto group (=O) and producing an α-keto acid.
Determine the α-carbon in leucine. The α-carbon is the carbon atom directly bonded to both the amino group (-NH₂) and the carboxylic acid group (-COOH).
Replace the amino group (-NH₂) on the α-carbon with a keto group (=O). This forms the α-keto acid structure. For leucine, the resulting structure is CH₃-CH₂-CH(CH₃)-CO-COOH.
Verify the structure of the α-keto acid. The α-keto acid produced from leucine is α-ketoisocaproic acid, which has the correct functional groups and carbon arrangement as derived from leucine.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidative Deamination

Oxidative deamination is a biochemical process where an amino acid loses its amino group, resulting in the formation of an α-keto acid and ammonia. This reaction is crucial for amino acid catabolism, allowing the body to convert excess amino acids into usable energy or to eliminate nitrogen waste. The process typically involves the enzyme glutamate dehydrogenase and is significant in the urea cycle.

α-Keto Acid

An α-keto acid is a type of organic compound that contains a keto group (C=O) adjacent to a carboxylic acid group (COOH). These compounds play a vital role in metabolism, particularly in the conversion of amino acids into energy. The structure of α-keto acids varies depending on the specific amino acid from which they are derived, influencing their function in metabolic pathways.
Leucine Metabolism

Leucine is a branched-chain amino acid that undergoes specific metabolic pathways, including oxidative deamination. The oxidative deamination of leucine results in the formation of α-ketoisocaproate, an α-keto acid that can enter the Krebs cycle for energy production. Understanding leucine metabolism is essential for comprehending its role in protein synthesis and energy regulation in the body.
