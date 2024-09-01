Citric Acid Cycle (Krebs Cycle)

The citric acid cycle, also known as the Krebs cycle, is a series of chemical reactions used by all aerobic organisms to generate energy. It occurs in the mitochondria and involves the oxidation of acetyl-CoA to produce ATP, NADH, and FADH2. This cycle is crucial for cellular respiration and provides intermediates that serve as building blocks for various biomolecules, including amino acids.