Transamination

Transamination is a biochemical process where an amino group from an amino acid is transferred to a keto acid, resulting in the formation of a new amino acid and a new keto acid. This reaction is crucial in amino acid metabolism and is catalyzed by enzymes known as transaminases or aminotransferases. For example, when glutamic acid undergoes transamination, it can donate its amino group to α-ketoglutarate, forming α-keto acid and another amino acid.