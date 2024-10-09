Textbook Question
Define what an “essential” nutrient is and explain how it differs from a “nonessential” nutrient.
880
views
Define what an “essential” nutrient is and explain how it differs from a “nonessential” nutrient.
In the liver, the relative activity of ornithine transcarbamylase is high, that of argininosuccinate synthetase is low, and that of arginase is high. Why is it important that ornithine transcarbamylase activity be high in the liver? What might be the consequence if arginase activity is low or defective?
What citric acid cycle intermediates are precursors to amino acids?
In general, how does oxidative deamination differ from transamination?
Write the structure of the ⍺-keto acid produced by oxidative deamination of the following amino acids:
<IMAGE>
a. Leucine
What other product is formed in oxidative deamination besides an ⍺-keto acid?