What are the four major heterocyclic bases in DNA?

Textbook Question
How many chromosomes are present in a human cell?
For the following molecule:
a. Label the three nucleic acid building blocks it contains.
What are the sugars in DNA and RNA, and how do they differ?
What are the two structural types of bases in DNA and RNA? Which bases correspond to each type?
What is the difference between the 3′ end and the 5′ end of a polynucleotide?
Are polynucleotides synthesized 3′ to 5′ or 5′ to 3′?