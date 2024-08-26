Are polynucleotides synthesized 3′ to 5′ or 5′ to 3′?

Textbook Question
What are the four major heterocyclic bases in DNA?
1313
views
What are the four major heterocyclic bases in DNA?
What are the two structural types of bases in DNA and RNA? Which bases correspond to each type?
What is the difference between the 3′ end and the 5′ end of a polynucleotide?
Draw the complete structure of uridine 5′- phosphate, one of the four major ribonucleotides.
Draw the complete structure of the RNA dinucleotide U-C. Identify the 5′ and 3′ ends of the dinucleotide.
What is meant by the term base pairing?