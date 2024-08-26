Are polynucleotides synthesized 3′ to 5′ or 5′ to 3′?

Directionality of Polynucleotide Synthesis

Polynucleotides, such as DNA and RNA, are synthesized in a specific direction, which is 5′ to 3′. This means that nucleotides are added to the 3′ end of the growing chain, allowing the 5′ phosphate group of the incoming nucleotide to bond with the 3′ hydroxyl group of the last nucleotide in the chain.