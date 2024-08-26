Textbook Question
What are the sugars in DNA and RNA, and how do they differ?
774
views
What are the sugars in DNA and RNA, and how do they differ?
What are the four major heterocyclic bases in DNA?
What are the two structural types of bases in DNA and RNA? Which bases correspond to each type?
Are polynucleotides synthesized 3′ to 5′ or 5′ to 3′?
Draw the complete structure of uridine 5′- phosphate, one of the four major ribonucleotides.
Draw the complete structure of the RNA dinucleotide U-C. Identify the 5′ and 3′ ends of the dinucleotide.