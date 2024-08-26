Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.26 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.26 Nucleic Acids and Protein SynthesisProblem 38
Chapter 26, Problem 38

What is the difference between the 3′ end and the 5′ end of a polynucleotide?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a polynucleotide is a chain of nucleotides, which are the building blocks of nucleic acids like DNA and RNA. Each nucleotide consists of three components: a phosphate group, a sugar (deoxyribose in DNA or ribose in RNA), and a nitrogenous base.
Recognize that the terms '3′ end' and '5′ end' refer to the orientation of the sugar-phosphate backbone of the polynucleotide. These numbers correspond to the carbon atoms in the sugar molecule of the nucleotide.
At the 5′ end of the polynucleotide, the phosphate group is attached to the 5′ carbon of the sugar. This end is often referred to as the 'phosphate end' because it terminates with a free phosphate group.
At the 3′ end of the polynucleotide, the hydroxyl group (-OH) is attached to the 3′ carbon of the sugar. This end is often referred to as the 'hydroxyl end' because it terminates with a free hydroxyl group.
The difference in the 3′ and 5′ ends is crucial for the directionality of nucleic acids, which determines how enzymes like DNA polymerase and RNA polymerase synthesize new strands. Nucleic acids are synthesized in the 5′ to 3′ direction, meaning new nucleotides are added to the 3′ end of the growing chain.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polynucleotide Structure

Polynucleotides, such as DNA and RNA, are long chains of nucleotides linked by phosphodiester bonds. Each nucleotide consists of a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base. The sequence and orientation of these nucleotides determine the polynucleotide's function and properties.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:01
Structural Formula Concept 2

5′ and 3′ Ends

The 5′ end of a polynucleotide refers to the terminal end that has a free phosphate group attached to the fifth carbon of the sugar molecule. Conversely, the 3′ end has a free hydroxyl group attached to the third carbon of the sugar. This directional difference is crucial for processes like DNA replication and transcription.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:43
Primary Structure of Nucleic Acids Concept 2

Directionality in Nucleic Acids

Directionality in nucleic acids refers to the orientation of the polynucleotide strand, which is always synthesized in the 5′ to 3′ direction. This means that new nucleotides are added to the 3′ end of the growing strand. Understanding this concept is essential for grasping how enzymes interact with DNA and RNA during replication and transcription.
Recommended video:
Guided course
0:56
Primary Structure of Nucleic Acids Example 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What are the sugars in DNA and RNA, and how do they differ?

774
views
Textbook Question

What are the four major heterocyclic bases in DNA?

1313
views
Textbook Question

What are the two structural types of bases in DNA and RNA? Which bases correspond to each type?

770
views
Textbook Question

Are polynucleotides synthesized 3′ to 5′ or 5′ to 3′?

953
views
Textbook Question

Draw the complete structure of uridine 5′- phosphate, one of the four major ribonucleotides.

886
views
Textbook Question

Draw the complete structure of the RNA dinucleotide U-C. Identify the 5′ and 3′ ends of the dinucleotide.

836
views