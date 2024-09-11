Textbook Question
For the following molecule:
a. Label the three nucleic acid building blocks it contains.
What are the sugars in DNA and RNA, and how do they differ?
What are the four major heterocyclic bases in DNA?
What is the difference between the 3′ end and the 5′ end of a polynucleotide?
Are polynucleotides synthesized 3′ to 5′ or 5′ to 3′?
Draw the complete structure of uridine 5′- phosphate, one of the four major ribonucleotides.