Ch.26 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Chapter 26, Problem 35

What are the two structural types of bases in DNA and RNA? Which bases correspond to each type?

Step 1: Understand that the bases in DNA and RNA are categorized into two structural types: purines and pyrimidines. These classifications are based on the molecular structure of the bases.
Step 2: Recognize that purines are larger, double-ring structures. In DNA and RNA, the purine bases are adenine (A) and guanine (G).
Step 3: Identify that pyrimidines are smaller, single-ring structures. In DNA, the pyrimidine bases are cytosine (C) and thymine (T), while in RNA, thymine (T) is replaced by uracil (U).
Step 4: Note the correspondence of these bases: Purines (adenine and guanine) pair with pyrimidines (thymine, cytosine, or uracil) in complementary base pairing. For example, in DNA, adenine pairs with thymine, and guanine pairs with cytosine.
Step 5: Summarize the structural types and their corresponding bases: Purines include adenine (A) and guanine (G), while pyrimidines include cytosine (C), thymine (T) in DNA, and uracil (U) in RNA.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Purines and Pyrimidines

Purines and pyrimidines are the two structural types of nitrogenous bases found in DNA and RNA. Purines, which include adenine (A) and guanine (G), have a double-ring structure. Pyrimidines, which include cytosine (C), thymine (T) in DNA, and uracil (U) in RNA, have a single-ring structure. Understanding these classifications is essential for grasping the molecular composition of nucleic acids.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:09
Nitrogenous Bases Example 1

Base Pairing Rules

Base pairing rules dictate how nitrogenous bases pair with each other in DNA and RNA. In DNA, adenine pairs with thymine (A-T) and guanine pairs with cytosine (G-C). In RNA, adenine pairs with uracil (A-U) instead of thymine. These rules are fundamental for the processes of DNA replication and RNA transcription, ensuring accurate genetic information transfer.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:01
Base Pairing Concept 2

Nucleic Acid Structure

The structure of nucleic acids, DNA and RNA, is crucial for their function in genetic information storage and transfer. DNA typically forms a double helix, while RNA is usually single-stranded. The arrangement of purines and pyrimidines within these structures influences their stability and interactions, which are vital for processes like protein synthesis and gene expression.
Recommended video:
Guided course
0:56
Primary Structure of Nucleic Acids Example 2
