What does it mean to speak of bases as being complementary?
The DNA from sea urchins contains about 32% A and about 18% G. What percentages of T and C would you expect in sea urchin DNA? Explain.
If a double-stranded DNA molecule is 22% G, what is the percentage of A, T, and C? Explain.
Rank the following in order of size: tRNA, DNA, mRNA.
What is an anticodon, and on what kind of nucleic acid is it found?
Which amino acid(s) have the most codons?