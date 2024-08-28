Which amino acid(s) have the most codons?

Textbook Question
How are replication, transcription, and translation similar? How are they different?
1430
views
How are replication, transcription, and translation similar? How are they different?
Rank the following in order of size: tRNA, DNA, mRNA.
What is an anticodon, and on what kind of nucleic acid is it found?
Look at Table 26.3 and find codons for the following amino acids:
a. Val
If the sequence T-A-C-C-C-T appears on the informational strand of DNA, what sequence appears opposite it on the template strand? Label your answer with 3′ and 5′ ends.
What tetrapeptide is synthesized from the informational DNA sequence G-T-C-A-G-T-A-C-G-T-T-A?