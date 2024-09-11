Chargaff's Rules

Chargaff's Rules state that in a double-stranded DNA molecule, the amount of adenine (A) is equal to thymine (T), and the amount of guanine (G) is equal to cytosine (C). This means that if you know the percentage of one base, you can determine the percentage of its complementary base. For example, if A is 32%, then T must also be 32%.