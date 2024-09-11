Skip to main content
Ch.26 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 26, Problem 44

What does it mean to speak of bases as being complementary?

Understand that complementary bases refer to the specific pairing of nitrogenous bases in DNA and RNA molecules, which is governed by hydrogen bonding.
Learn that in DNA, adenine (A) pairs with thymine (T) through two hydrogen bonds, and cytosine (C) pairs with guanine (G) through three hydrogen bonds. This pairing is known as complementary base pairing.
Recognize that in RNA, thymine (T) is replaced by uracil (U), so adenine (A) pairs with uracil (U) instead, while cytosine (C) still pairs with guanine (G).
Understand that complementary base pairing is crucial for processes like DNA replication and transcription, ensuring accurate copying and encoding of genetic information.
Appreciate that the concept of complementarity is based on the structural and chemical compatibility of the bases, which allows them to form stable hydrogen bonds in a specific and predictable manner.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complementary Bases

In molecular biology, complementary bases refer to the specific pairing of nucleotide bases in DNA and RNA. Adenine (A) pairs with Thymine (T) in DNA and with Uracil (U) in RNA, while Cytosine (C) pairs with Guanine (G). This pairing is crucial for the structure of the double helix and for the accurate replication and transcription of genetic information.
Base Pairing Rules

Base pairing rules dictate how nucleotides bond with one another to form the structure of nucleic acids. These rules ensure that the genetic code is preserved during DNA replication and that RNA is accurately synthesized from DNA. Understanding these rules is essential for grasping how genetic information is transmitted and expressed in living organisms.
Genetic Complementarity

Genetic complementarity refers to the concept that the sequence of one strand of DNA or RNA can determine the sequence of its complementary strand. This principle is fundamental to processes such as DNA replication and transcription, where the complementary nature of the bases allows for the accurate copying and expression of genetic information, ensuring fidelity in heredity.
Draw the complete structure of uridine 5′- phosphate, one of the four major ribonucleotides.

Draw the complete structure of the RNA dinucleotide U-C. Identify the 5′ and 3′ ends of the dinucleotide.

What is meant by the term base pairing?

The DNA from sea urchins contains about 32% A and about 18% G. What percentages of T and C would you expect in sea urchin DNA? Explain.

If a double-stranded DNA molecule is 22% G, what is the percentage of A, T, and C? Explain.

How are replication, transcription, and translation similar? How are they different?

