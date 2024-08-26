Textbook Question
Rank the following in order of size: tRNA, DNA, mRNA.
708
views
Rank the following in order of size: tRNA, DNA, mRNA.
What is an anticodon, and on what kind of nucleic acid is it found?
Which amino acid(s) have the most codons?
If the sequence T-A-C-C-C-T appears on the informational strand of DNA, what sequence appears opposite it on the template strand? Label your answer with 3′ and 5′ ends.
What tetrapeptide is synthesized from the informational DNA sequence G-T-C-A-G-T-A-C-G-T-T-A?
What is the general shape and structure of a tRNA molecule?