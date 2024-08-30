RNA vs. DNA

RNA (ribonucleic acid) and DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) are two types of nucleic acids that play crucial roles in genetics. RNA is typically single-stranded and contains uracil instead of thymine, while DNA is double-stranded and contains thymine. The presence of uracil in the sequence G-A-U-C-A indicates that it is derived from RNA, as DNA would contain thymine in place of uracil.