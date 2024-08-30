Skip to main content
Ch.26 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Chapter 26, Problem 6

Name the bases in the pentanucleotide with the sequence G-A-U-C-A. Does this come from RNA or DNA? Explain.

Identify the bases in the given sequence G-A-U-C-A. The bases are represented by the letters G, A, U, C, and A.
Match each letter to its corresponding base: G = guanine, A = adenine, U = uracil, C = cytosine, and A = adenine.
Determine whether the sequence comes from RNA or DNA. Note that uracil (U) is a base found only in RNA, while thymine (T) is found only in DNA.
Since the sequence contains uracil (U), it is part of RNA and not DNA.
Conclude that the pentanucleotide sequence G-A-U-C-A is from RNA, and the bases are guanine, adenine, uracil, cytosine, and adenine.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleotide Structure

Nucleotides are the building blocks of nucleic acids, consisting of a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base. In RNA, the sugar is ribose, while in DNA, it is deoxyribose. The nitrogenous bases include adenine (A), guanine (G), cytosine (C), and uracil (U) in RNA, and thymine (T) in DNA. Understanding nucleotide structure is essential for identifying the components of nucleic acid sequences.
RNA vs. DNA

RNA (ribonucleic acid) and DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) are two types of nucleic acids that play crucial roles in genetics. RNA is typically single-stranded and contains uracil instead of thymine, while DNA is double-stranded and contains thymine. The presence of uracil in the sequence G-A-U-C-A indicates that it is derived from RNA, as DNA would contain thymine in place of uracil.
Base Pairing and Sequence Analysis

Base pairing refers to the specific hydrogen bonding between nitrogenous bases in nucleic acids, which is fundamental for DNA replication and RNA transcription. Analyzing the sequence of bases in a nucleic acid allows for the identification of its type and function. In the sequence G-A-U-C-A, the bases can be directly named, and their arrangement provides insights into the molecule's role in biological processes.
