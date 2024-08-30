What is meant by the term base pairing?

Textbook Question
Are polynucleotides synthesized 3′ to 5′ or 5′ to 3′?
Draw the complete structure of uridine 5′- phosphate, one of the four major ribonucleotides.
Draw the complete structure of the RNA dinucleotide U-C. Identify the 5′ and 3′ ends of the dinucleotide.
What does it mean to speak of bases as being complementary?
The DNA from sea urchins contains about 32% A and about 18% G. What percentages of T and C would you expect in sea urchin DNA? Explain.
If a double-stranded DNA molecule is 22% G, what is the percentage of A, T, and C? Explain.