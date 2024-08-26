Textbook Question
What is the difference between the 3′ end and the 5′ end of a polynucleotide?
Are polynucleotides synthesized 3′ to 5′ or 5′ to 3′?
Draw the complete structure of uridine 5′- phosphate, one of the four major ribonucleotides.
What is meant by the term base pairing?
What does it mean to speak of bases as being complementary?
The DNA from sea urchins contains about 32% A and about 18% G. What percentages of T and C would you expect in sea urchin DNA? Explain.