Molarity

Molarity is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. It is expressed in moles per liter (M). To find the molarity of the H₂SO₄ solution in this titration, we will use the volume of NaOH used, its molarity, and the stoichiometric relationship from the balanced equation to calculate the moles of H₂SO₄ present.