Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 Acids and Bases and Equilibrium
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.10 Acids and Bases and EquilibriumProblem 94a
Chapter 10, Problem 94a

Solution X has a pH of 9.0, and solution Y has a pH of 7.0.
a. Which solution is more acidic?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the pH scale: The pH scale ranges from 0 to 14, where a pH less than 7 indicates an acidic solution, a pH of 7 is neutral, and a pH greater than 7 indicates a basic (alkaline) solution.
Compare the pH values of the two solutions: Solution X has a pH of 9.0, which is greater than 7, making it basic. Solution Y has a pH of 7.0, which is neutral.
Recall that acidity increases as the pH decreases. A lower pH corresponds to a higher concentration of hydrogen ions \( [H^+] \).
Since solution Y has a lower pH (7.0) compared to solution X (9.0), solution Y is closer to the acidic range of the pH scale.
Conclude that solution Y is more acidic than solution X because it has a lower pH value.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

pH Scale

The pH scale measures the acidity or alkalinity of a solution, ranging from 0 to 14. A pH of 7 is considered neutral, values below 7 indicate acidity, and values above 7 indicate alkalinity. Thus, the lower the pH value, the more acidic the solution.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:33
The pH Scale

Acidic vs. Alkaline Solutions

Acidic solutions have a higher concentration of hydrogen ions (H+) compared to hydroxide ions (OH-), leading to a pH below 7. Conversely, alkaline solutions have more hydroxide ions, resulting in a pH above 7. Understanding this distinction is crucial for determining the relative acidity of solutions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:39
Solutions

Comparative pH Analysis

To compare the acidity of two solutions, one can directly assess their pH values. In this case, solution X with a pH of 9.0 is alkaline, while solution Y with a pH of 7.0 is neutral. Therefore, solution Y is more acidic than solution X, as it is closer to the acidic end of the pH scale.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:11
Dimensional Analysis
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following as an acid, base, or salt, and give its name:

a. H3PO4

826
views
Textbook Question

Determine the pH for the following solutions:

c. [H3O+] = 0.0001 M

1000
views
Textbook Question

Solution A has a pH of 4.0, and solution B has a pH of 6.0.

a. Which solution is more acidic?

1219
views
Textbook Question

A 0.205 M NaOH solution is used to titrate 20.0 mL of a solution of H2SO4. If 45.6 mL of the NaOH solution is required to reach the endpoint, what is the molarity of the H2SO4 solution?

H2SO4(aq) + 2NaOH(aq) → 2H2O(l) + Na2SO4

1477
views
Textbook Question

Calculate the volume, in milliliters, of a 0.150 M NaOH solution that will completely neutralize each of the following:

a. 25.0 mL of a 0.288 M HCl solution

831
views
Textbook Question

A buffer solution is made by dissolving H3PO4 and NaH2PO4 in water.

a. Write an equation that shows how this buffer neutralizes added acid.

983
views