Ch.10 Acids and Bases and Equilibrium
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 10, Problem 46b
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.10 Acids and Bases and EquilibriumProblem 46b
Chapter 10, Problem 46b

Complete and balance the equation for each of the following reactions:
b. Ca(s) + H2SO4(aq) →

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of reaction: This is a single replacement reaction where calcium (Ca) reacts with sulfuric acid (H₂SO₄) to produce hydrogen gas (H₂) and a salt, calcium sulfate (CaSO₄).
Write the unbalanced equation: Ca(s) + H₂SO₄(aq) → H₂(g) + CaSO₄(aq).
Balance the equation by ensuring the number of atoms of each element is the same on both sides. Start with calcium (Ca), which is already balanced with one atom on each side.
Next, balance the hydrogen (H) atoms. There are 2 hydrogen atoms in H₂SO₄ on the reactant side and 2 hydrogen atoms in H₂ on the product side, so hydrogen is already balanced.
Finally, check the sulfate ion (SO₄²⁻). There is one sulfate ion on both sides of the equation, so it is balanced. The final balanced equation is: Ca(s) + H₂SO₄(aq) → H₂(g) + CaSO₄(aq).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4m
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations involves ensuring that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation. This is based on the law of conservation of mass, which states that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction. To balance an equation, coefficients are adjusted in front of the chemical formulas to achieve equal atom counts.
Reactants and Products

In a chemical reaction, reactants are the starting substances that undergo a change, while products are the substances formed as a result of the reaction. In the given equation, calcium (Ca) and sulfuric acid (H₂SO₄) are the reactants, and the products will depend on the reaction type. Understanding the nature of reactants and products is crucial for predicting the outcome of the reaction.
Types of Reactions

Chemical reactions can be classified into several types, including synthesis, decomposition, single replacement, and double replacement. The reaction between calcium and sulfuric acid is a single replacement reaction, where calcium displaces hydrogen in sulfuric acid, forming calcium sulfate and hydrogen gas. Recognizing the type of reaction helps in predicting the products and balancing the equation.
