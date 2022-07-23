Skip to main content
Ch.10 Acids and Bases and Equilibrium
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 10, Problem 45d

Complete and balance the equation for each of the following reactions:
d. H2SO4(aq) + Mg(OH)2(s) →

Identify the type of reaction: This is a neutralization reaction where an acid (H₂SO₄) reacts with a base (Mg(OH)₂) to produce water (H₂O) and a salt.
Write the unbalanced equation: H₂SO₄(aq) + Mg(OH)₂(s) → MgSO₄(aq) + H₂O(l). Here, sulfuric acid reacts with magnesium hydroxide to form magnesium sulfate and water.
Balance the sulfate ion (SO₄²⁻): There is one sulfate ion on both sides of the equation, so it is already balanced.
Balance the hydrogen and oxygen atoms: Sulfuric acid provides 2 hydrogen ions (H⁺), and magnesium hydroxide provides 2 hydroxide ions (OH⁻). These combine to form 2 water molecules. Update the equation to: H₂SO₄(aq) + Mg(OH)₂(s) → MgSO₄(aq) + 2H₂O(l).
Verify the balance: Check that the number of each type of atom is the same on both sides of the equation. There are 2 H, 1 S, and 4 O from H₂SO₄, and 2 H and 2 O from Mg(OH)₂ on the reactant side. On the product side, there are 1 Mg, 1 S, and 4 O in MgSO₄, and 2 H and 2 O in 2H₂O. The equation is balanced.

Acid-Base Reactions

Acid-base reactions involve the transfer of protons (H⁺ ions) between reactants. In this case, sulfuric acid (H₂SO₄) acts as an acid, donating protons, while magnesium hydroxide (Mg(OH)₂) acts as a base, accepting protons. The products of such reactions typically include water and a salt, which is formed from the remaining ions.
Acid-Base Reactions Concept 1

Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations is the process of ensuring that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation. This is achieved by adjusting the coefficients of the reactants and products. A balanced equation reflects the conservation of mass, which states that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction.
Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified) Concept 1

Products of Neutralization

In a neutralization reaction, an acid reacts with a base to produce water and a salt. For the reaction between H₂SO₄ and Mg(OH)₂, the expected products are magnesium sulfate (MgSO₄) and water (H₂O). Understanding the nature of the products helps in predicting the outcome of the reaction and in balancing the equation correctly.
Solubility Product Constant (Ksp) Concept 2
