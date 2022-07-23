Verify the balance: Check that the number of each type of atom is the same on both sides of the equation. There are 2 H, 1 S, and 4 O from H₂SO₄, and 2 H and 2 O from Mg(OH)₂ on the reactant side. On the product side, there are 1 Mg, 1 S, and 4 O in MgSO₄, and 2 H and 2 O in 2H₂O. The equation is balanced.