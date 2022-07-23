Skip to main content
Ch.10 Acids and Bases and Equilibrium
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 10, Problem 49c

Write a balanced equation for the neutralization of each of the following:
c. HNO3(aq) and Mg(OH)2(s)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the reactants: HNO₃ (nitric acid) is a strong acid, and Mg(OH)₂ (magnesium hydroxide) is a strong base. Neutralization occurs when an acid reacts with a base to produce water and a salt.
Write the unbalanced chemical equation: HNO_3(aq) + Mg(OH)_2(s) → H_2O(l) + Mg(NO_3)_2(aq). Here, water (H₂O) is formed from the H⁺ ions of the acid and OH⁻ ions of the base, and the salt magnesium nitrate (Mg(NO₃)₂) is formed from the Mg²⁺ cation and NO₃⁻ anions.
Balance the equation for magnesium (Mg): There is 1 Mg atom on both sides of the equation, so magnesium is already balanced.
Balance the equation for nitrate (NO₃): Since Mg(NO₃)₂ contains 2 nitrate ions, you need 2 HNO₃ molecules on the reactant side. The updated equation is 2HNO_3(aq) + Mg(OH)_2(s) → 2H_2O(l) + Mg(NO_3)_2(aq).
Verify the balance for hydrogen (H) and oxygen (O): On the left, there are 2 H atoms from 2 HNO₃ and 2 OH groups from Mg(OH)₂. On the right, there are 2 H₂O molecules (4 H atoms and 2 O atoms) and the oxygen atoms in Mg(NO₃)₂. The equation is now balanced.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Neutralization Reaction

A neutralization reaction occurs when an acid reacts with a base to produce water and a salt. In this process, the hydrogen ions (H⁺) from the acid combine with the hydroxide ions (OH⁻) from the base, resulting in the formation of water (H₂O). This type of reaction is fundamental in chemistry as it illustrates the concept of pH balance and the properties of acids and bases.
Balanced Chemical Equation

A balanced chemical equation represents a chemical reaction with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides of the equation. Balancing ensures the law of conservation of mass is upheld, meaning that matter is neither created nor destroyed in a chemical reaction. This is crucial for accurately predicting the amounts of reactants and products involved in the reaction.
Acids and Bases

Acids are substances that donate protons (H⁺ ions) in a solution, while bases are substances that accept protons or donate hydroxide ions (OH⁻). The strength of an acid or base is determined by its ability to dissociate in water. Understanding the properties of acids and bases is essential for predicting the outcomes of neutralization reactions, such as the one involving nitric acid (HNO₃) and magnesium hydroxide (Mg(OH)₂).
