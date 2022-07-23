Textbook Question
A buffer solution is made by dissolving H3PO4 and NaH2PO4 in water.
a. Write an equation that shows how this buffer neutralizes added acid.
b. Write an equation that shows how this buffer neutralizes added base.
Determine each of the following for a 0.050 M KOH solution:
a. [H3O+]
Determine each of the following for a 0.100 M HBr solution:
a. [H3O+]
b. pH
d. milliliters of the HBr solution required to neutralize 36.0 mL of a 0.250 M LiOH solution