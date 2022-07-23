Skip to main content
Ch.10 Acids and Bases and Equilibrium
Chapter 10, Problem 108d

Determine each of the following for a 0.100 M HBr solution:
d. milliliters of the HBr solution required to neutralize 36.0 mL of a 0.250 M LiOH solution

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Write the balanced chemical equation for the neutralization reaction. HBr (a strong acid) reacts with LiOH (a strong base) in a 1:1 molar ratio to form water and lithium bromide: HBr+LiOHH2O+LiBr.
Step 2: Calculate the moles of LiOH in the given solution. Use the formula moles=molarity×volume, where the molarity is 0.250 M and the volume is 36.0 mL (convert to liters by dividing by 1000).
Step 3: Since the reaction is a 1:1 molar ratio, the moles of HBr required to neutralize the LiOH will be equal to the moles of LiOH calculated in Step 2.
Step 4: Use the formula volume=molesmolarity to calculate the volume of the HBr solution required. The moles of HBr are from Step 3, and the molarity of the HBr solution is 0.100 M.
Step 5: Convert the volume of HBr solution from liters to milliliters by multiplying by 1000. This will give the final volume of HBr solution required to neutralize the LiOH solution.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Neutralization Reaction

A neutralization reaction occurs when an acid reacts with a base to produce water and a salt. In this case, HBr (hydrobromic acid) reacts with LiOH (lithium hydroxide) to form water and lithium bromide. Understanding this reaction is crucial for determining the stoichiometry involved in the neutralization process.
Molarity (M)

Molarity is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. It is expressed in moles per liter (M). In this problem, the molarity of HBr and LiOH solutions is essential for calculating the volume of HBr needed to neutralize the given volume of LiOH.
Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry involves the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on balanced equations. For the neutralization of HBr and LiOH, the stoichiometric coefficients indicate the ratio in which the reactants react, allowing us to determine the required volume of HBr solution to completely neutralize the LiOH solution.
