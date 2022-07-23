Skip to main content
Ch.10 Acids and Bases and Equilibrium
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry
Ch.10 Acids and Bases and EquilibriumProblem 107a
Chapter 10, Problem 107a

Determine each of the following for a 0.050 M KOH solution:
a. [H3O+]

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that KOH is a strong base, meaning it completely dissociates in water. The concentration of OH⁻ ions in the solution will be equal to the concentration of KOH, which is 0.050 M.
Step 2: Use the relationship between the concentrations of H₃O⁺ and OH⁻ in water, which is given by the ion-product constant for water: Kw = [H₃O⁺][OH⁻]. The value of Kw at 25°C is 1.0 × 10⁻¹⁴.
Step 3: Rearrange the equation to solve for [H₃O⁺]: [H₃O⁺] = Kw[OH⁻].
Step 4: Substitute the known values into the equation: [H₃O⁺] = 1.0 × 10⁻¹⁴0.050.
Step 5: Perform the division to calculate [H₃O⁺]. This will give you the hydronium ion concentration in the solution.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

pH and pOH

pH is a measure of the acidity or basicity of a solution, defined as the negative logarithm of the hydronium ion concentration, [H₃O⁺]. pOH, on the other hand, measures the concentration of hydroxide ions, [OH⁻]. In a basic solution like KOH, pH and pOH are related through the equation pH + pOH = 14, which is essential for determining the [H₃O⁺] concentration.
Ionization of Water

Water undergoes autoionization, producing equal concentrations of H₃O⁺ and OH⁻ ions at equilibrium. The ion product constant for water (Kw) at 25°C is 1.0 x 10⁻¹⁴, which means that the product of [H₃O⁺] and [OH⁻] is always constant. This relationship is crucial for calculating the hydronium ion concentration in a KOH solution.
Concentration of KOH

KOH is a strong base that completely dissociates in solution to produce K⁺ and OH⁻ ions. A 0.050 M KOH solution means that the concentration of OH⁻ ions is also 0.050 M. This concentration is used to find the [H₃O⁺] by applying the ion product constant of water, allowing for the determination of the solution's acidity.
