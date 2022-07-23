pH and pOH

pH is a measure of the acidity or basicity of a solution, defined as the negative logarithm of the hydronium ion concentration, [H₃O⁺]. pOH, on the other hand, measures the concentration of hydroxide ions, [OH⁻]. In a basic solution like KOH, pH and pOH are related through the equation pH + pOH = 14, which is essential for determining the [H₃O⁺] concentration.