Hydronium Ion Concentration

The concentration of hydronium ions, [H₃O⁺], in a solution is a measure of the acidity of that solution. In the case of strong acids, the concentration of H₃O⁺ is directly derived from the concentration of the acid. For a 0.100 M HBr solution, the [H₃O⁺] is also 0.100 M, reflecting the complete dissociation of the acid.