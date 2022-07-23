Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 Acids and Bases and Equilibrium
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.10 Acids and Bases and EquilibriumProblem 108a
Chapter 10, Problem 108a

Determine each of the following for a 0.100 M HBr solution:
a. [H3O+]

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that HBr is a strong acid, meaning it completely dissociates in water. The dissociation reaction can be written as: HBr → H⁺ + Br⁻. Since it dissociates completely, the concentration of [H⁺] (or equivalently [H₃O⁺]) will be equal to the initial concentration of HBr.
Step 2: Identify the given concentration of HBr, which is 0.100 M. This means that for every mole of HBr, 1 mole of H⁺ ions is produced.
Step 3: Use the relationship between the concentration of HBr and [H₃O⁺]. Since HBr dissociates completely, [H₃O⁺] = [HBr]. Therefore, [H₃O⁺] is equal to 0.100 M.
Step 4: Write the final expression for [H₃O⁺] as [H₃O⁺] = 0.100 \text{ M}. This is the hydronium ion concentration in the solution.
Step 5: Verify the logic by recalling that strong acids like HBr fully dissociate, so the concentration of [H₃O⁺] directly matches the initial molarity of the acid.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Strong Acids and Ionization

Strong acids, like HBr, completely dissociate in water, meaning that all the acid molecules break apart into ions. For a 0.100 M HBr solution, this results in a concentration of H⁺ ions equal to the concentration of the acid, which is 0.100 M. This complete ionization is crucial for calculating the hydronium ion concentration.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:39
Strong Acids and Bases

Hydronium Ion Concentration

The concentration of hydronium ions, [H₃O⁺], in a solution is a measure of the acidity of that solution. In the case of strong acids, the concentration of H₃O⁺ is directly derived from the concentration of the acid. For a 0.100 M HBr solution, the [H₃O⁺] is also 0.100 M, reflecting the complete dissociation of the acid.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:52
Percent Concentrations Concept 1

pH Scale

The pH scale quantifies the acidity or basicity of a solution, with lower values indicating higher acidity. It is calculated using the formula pH = -log[H₃O⁺]. For a 0.100 M HBr solution, knowing the [H₃O⁺] allows us to calculate the pH, which is an essential aspect of understanding the solution's properties.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:33
The pH Scale
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A buffer solution is made by dissolving H3PO4 and NaH2PO4 in water.

b. Write an equation that shows how this buffer neutralizes added base.

1115
views
Textbook Question

Determine each of the following for a 0.050 M KOH solution:

a. [H3O+]

1360
views
Textbook Question

Determine each of the following for a 0.050 M KOH solution:

b. pH

948
views
Textbook Question

Determine each of the following for a 0.100 M HBr solution:

b. pH

1398
views
Textbook Question

Determine each of the following for a 0.100 M HBr solution:

d. milliliters of the HBr solution required to neutralize 36.0 mL of a 0.250 M LiOH solution

974
views
Textbook Question

One of the most acidic lakes in the United States is Little Echo Pond in the Adirondacks in New York. Recently, this lake had a pH of 4.2, well below the recommended pH of 6.5.

a. What are the [H3O+] and [OH-] of Little Echo Pond?

986
views