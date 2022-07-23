Write the balanced chemical equation for the neutralization reaction of stomach acid HCl with Al(OH)3, an ingredient in some antacids.
Ch.10 Acids and Bases and Equilibrium
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 10, Problem 72a
Identify each of the following as an acid or a base:
b. H2SO3
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the definition of acids and bases. Acids are substances that donate protons (H⁺ ions) in aqueous solutions, while bases are substances that accept protons or produce hydroxide ions (OH⁻) in aqueous solutions.
Step 2: Examine the chemical formula of the given compound, H₂SO₃. This is sulfurous acid, which contains hydrogen atoms that can potentially be donated as H⁺ ions.
Step 3: Recognize that the presence of hydrogen atoms at the beginning of the formula (H₂) is a common indicator of an acid. These hydrogens are ionizable and can dissociate in water to release H⁺ ions.
Step 4: Consider the context of the compound in water. When H₂SO₃ dissolves in water, it dissociates partially to form H⁺ ions and HSO₃⁻ ions, confirming its behavior as an acid.
Step 5: Conclude that H₂SO₃ is an acid because it donates H⁺ ions in aqueous solutions, which aligns with the definition of an acid.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:1m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Acids and Bases
Acids are substances that can donate protons (H⁺ ions) in a solution, while bases are substances that can accept protons. This definition is rooted in the Brønsted-Lowry theory, which emphasizes the transfer of protons in acid-base reactions. Understanding this distinction is crucial for classifying compounds like H₂SO₃.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:11
Arrhenius Acids & Bases Concept 1
Sulfurous Acid (H₂SO₃)
H₂SO₃, or sulfurous acid, is a weak acid formed when sulfur dioxide (SO₂) dissolves in water. It can dissociate in solution to release H⁺ ions, which is characteristic of acids. Recognizing H₂SO₃ as an acid is essential for understanding its behavior in chemical reactions and its role in various environmental processes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:34
Naming Acids
pH Scale
The pH scale measures the acidity or basicity of a solution, ranging from 0 (strongly acidic) to 14 (strongly basic), with 7 being neutral. A solution with a pH less than 7 indicates the presence of more H⁺ ions, typical of acids like H₂SO₃. Familiarity with the pH scale helps in predicting the properties and reactions of acids and bases.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:33
The pH Scale
Related Practice
Textbook Question
1082
views
Textbook Question
How many grams of Al(OH)3 are required to neutralize 150. mL of stomach acid with a pH of 1.5?
825
views
Textbook Question
Identify each of the following as an acid or a base:
d. HI
1156
views
Textbook Question
Determine if each of the following diagrams represents a strong acid or a weak acid. The acid has the formula HX.
763
views
Textbook Question
Sometimes, during stress or trauma, a person can start to hyperventilate. Then the person might breathe into a paper bag to avoid fainting.
a. What changes occur in the blood pH during hyperventilation?
<IMAGE>
792
views
Textbook Question
Sometimes, during stress or trauma, a person can start to hyperventilate. Then the person might breathe into a paper bag to avoid fainting.
b. How does breathing into a paper bag help return blood pH to normal?
<IMAGE>
735
views