Textbook Question
When food enters the stomach, HCl is released and the [H3O+] of the stomach fluid rises to 4 × 10–2 M. What is the pH of the stomach fluid?
989
views
When food enters the stomach, HCl is released and the [H3O+] of the stomach fluid rises to 4 × 10–2 M. What is the pH of the stomach fluid?
Write the balanced chemical equation for the neutralization reaction of stomach acid HCl with Al(OH)3, an ingredient in some antacids.
How many grams of Al(OH)3 are required to neutralize 150. mL of stomach acid with a pH of 1.5?
Identify each of the following as an acid or a base:
b. H2SO3
Determine if each of the following diagrams represents a strong acid or a weak acid. The acid has the formula HX.
Sometimes, during stress or trauma, a person can start to hyperventilate. Then the person might breathe into a paper bag to avoid fainting.
a. What changes occur in the blood pH during hyperventilation?
<IMAGE>