Someone with severe diabetes obtains energy by the breakdown of fats, which produce large amounts of acidic substances. How would this affect the pH of the blood plasma?
When food enters the stomach, HCl is released and the [H3O+] of the stomach fluid rises to 4 × 10–2 M. What is the pH of the stomach fluid?
Write the balanced chemical equation for the neutralization reaction of stomach acid HCl with Al(OH)3, an ingredient in some antacids.
Identify each of the following as an acid or a base:
d. HI
Identify each of the following as an acid or a base:
b. H2SO3
Determine if each of the following diagrams represents a strong acid or a weak acid. The acid has the formula HX.