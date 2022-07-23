Calculating pH

To calculate pH, the formula pH = -log[H₃O⁺] is used, where [H₃O⁺] is the concentration of hydronium ions in moles per liter. This calculation allows us to determine the acidity of the solution quantitatively. For example, if [H₃O⁺] is 4 x 10⁻² M, the pH can be calculated to find the exact acidity level.